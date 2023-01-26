WIN: An Entertaining Night Out At Auckland Arts Festival

Enjoy tickets to ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’, a luxury hotel stay and more!

Tāmaki Makaurau is a UNESCO City of Music, and one of the big events of 2023 gracing our stages is Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki | Auckland Arts Festival, kicking off on March 9, and spanning 18 sensational days.

Among many highly anticipated shows is an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s famous tale The Picture of Dorian Gray, lavishly presented by Sydney Theatre Company.

Traversing the concepts of beauty, morality, time and redemption, it stars Eryn-Jean Norvill — who plays not one, but 26 characters — and it runs from March 18 to March 25 2023 at Aotea Centre’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

As a proud media partner of the Festival, Viva is delighted to be giving one lucky reader (and an even luckier friend) the chance to see the opening night show in true Viva style, with a night’s accommodation at voco Auckland City Centre Hotel.

This sensational prize includes:

Double pass to the opening night of the show, March 18, valued at $278.

One night’s stay at voco Auckland City Centre Hotel with complimentary breakfast for two with late checkout and valet parking, valued at $639.

$150 Bar Albert voucher (located in voco Auckland City Centre Hotel).

voco Auckland City Centre Hotel. Photo / Supplied

In addition to The Picture of Dorian Gray, Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki | Auckland Arts Festival is packed full of performances, exhibitions and activations celebrating art and culture; stand out events include Tusiata Avia’s The Savage Coloniser Show, He Kete Waiata starring Whirimako Black MNZM, Persian jazz band Eishan Ensemble, and the Siva Afi Festival at Māngere Arts Centre Ngā Tohu o Uenuku. With tickets out now, and some events rather limited, we recommend checking the programme and booking your seats now.

To enter Viva's giveaway celebrating The Picture of Dorian Gray, simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes February 8 2023. Terms and conditions apply.