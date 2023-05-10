Win

WIN: A VIP Double Pass to Dragspil, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Viva
Dragspil, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra. Photo /Supplied

Think you know the accordion? You don’t until you’ve heard James Crabb. His breath-taking virtuosity simply redeﬁnes the instrument, and his performances are an awe-inspiring experience. One of the many composers to write for him was the late New Zealander Lyell Cresswell, who made a big splash at the BBC Proms in 1995 with Dragspil (Icelandic for ‘accordion’).

Viva Premium subscribers can enter for the chance to win a VIP double pass to Dragspil, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra on Thursday 18 May at 7.30pm at the Auckland Town Hall.

Competition closes 15 May 2023 11:59am. Terms and conditions apply.

