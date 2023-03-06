WIN: A Stylish Bag From Saben’s NYC-Inspired Autumn Winter Collection

From brownstones to bright lights, Saben’s latest collection is inspired by the Big Apple, and you could win a taste the new range.
Though Saben is a distinctly local brand, beloved by New Zealanders, it draws influence from many avenues. It’s autumn-winter 2023 range is inspired by New York City (founder and creative director Roanne Jacobson’s spent formative time living in Manhattan) and the new, limited-edition collection is entitled ‘The Five Boroughs’, after the famous city.
And with bags an essential part of navigating urban life in a metropolis, this reference point is felt throughout the brand’s new offering of handbags and leather goods — from the colour palette to the exploration of practicality — including a savvy new shoulder bag design, Harlow.
To celebrate this new range, Saben is giving one very lucky Viva reader the chance to select a bag of their choice (up to the value of $500) from its new ‘Five Boroughs, NYC’ collection.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes Tuesday March 21, 2023 at 11pm. Prize is to be redeemed by May 31st 2023. Prize is to the value of $500. Terms and conditions apply.