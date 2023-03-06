WIN: A Stylish Bag From Saben’s NYC-Inspired Autumn Winter Collection

From brownstones to bright lights, Saben’s latest collection is inspired by the Big Apple, and you could win a taste the new range.

Though Saben is a distinctly local brand, beloved by New Zealanders, it draws influence from many avenues. It’s autumn-winter 2023 range is inspired by New York City (founder and creative director Roanne Jacobson’s spent formative time living in Manhattan) and the new, limited-edition collection is entitled ‘The Five Boroughs’, after the famous city.

And with bags an essential part of navigating urban life in a metropolis, this reference point is felt throughout the brand’s new offering of handbags and leather goods — from the colour palette to the exploration of practicality — including a savvy new shoulder bag design, Harlow.

To celebrate this new range, Saben is giving one very lucky Viva reader the chance to select a bag of their choice (up to the value of $500) from its new ‘Five Boroughs, NYC’ collection.

