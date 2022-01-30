Win: A Shark FlexStyle RRP $499

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance win a Shark FlexStyle Air Styling and Drying System worth $499
With the Shark FlexStyle, you can easily dry your hair with no heat damage. With a simple flick of the wrist, The Shark FlexStyle easily transforms between a powerful, fast, hair dryer and an ultra-versatile multi-styler so you can style your locks how you wish. It’s lightweight, powerful and comes with an array of attachments for all hair types, it’s the ultimate answer to fast and easy styling.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes February 29 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.