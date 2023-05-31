WIN: A Samsung Galaxy Watch5 & Galaxy Z Fold4

Enter for a chance to win the ultimate Samsung Galaxy experience! We’re giving away the cutting-edge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 RRP$849, and the feature-packed Samsung Galaxy Watch5 RRP $2849.

Galaxy Watch5: Elevate your health and wellness.

Take charge of your everyday health and wellness goals with the advanced features of the Galaxy Watch5. It combines fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, blood pressure measurement, and heart rate tracking, all in one sleek and stylish device.

Galaxy Z Fold4: Unleash a new era of possibilities.

Experience the next level of innovation with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. This remarkable device is lighter, more durable, and faster than ever before. With the latest processor in the Galaxy Z Fold series, you’ll enjoy seamless multitasking and unparalleled performance.

Exclusively for Viva Premium subscribers, one lucky winner will receive a Galaxy Z Fold4 in stunning Phantom Black colour and a Galaxy Watch5 40mm in sleek Graphite colour.

Competition closes June 15 2023 11.59pm Terms and conditions apply.