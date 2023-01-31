Looking for a romantic getaway for you and your lover this Valentines Day? Your QT dream bed, all ready to be ruffled. Here, pleasure is completely un-guilty. Viva Premium is giving you the chance to win an overnight sleepover in a lush QT room - the Do Not Disturb Package. This package includes:

1 x Night in a Deluxe Corner Room

Chocolate strawberries & bubbles

2 x Love Potions at Rooftop at QT

No Ugly Libido tonics

Q The Mood playlist to set the scene

Libido-lifting luxuries

Breakfast in bed for two

Guests can also book QT’s Do Not Disturb package for the month of February. See details here.