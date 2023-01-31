Looking for a romantic getaway for you and your lover this Valentines Day? Your QT dream bed, all ready to be ruffled. Here, pleasure is completely un-guilty. Viva Premium is giving you the chance to win an overnight sleepover in a lush QT room - the Do Not Disturb Package. This package includes:
- 1 x Night in a Deluxe Corner Room
- Chocolate strawberries & bubbles
- 2 x Love Potions at Rooftop at QT
- No Ugly Libido tonics
- Q The Mood playlist to set the scene
- Libido-lifting luxuries
- Breakfast in bed for two
Guests can also book QT’s Do Not Disturb package for the month of February. See details here.
Terms & Conditions apply. *Prize is for Tuesday 14th February 2023, winner must be over 18 and available on this date. Prize and date non-transferrable. Travel to and from QT Auckland is not included. Anything over and above package inclusions will be at winners cost.