WIN: A Piece From Naveya & Sloane’s Sophisticated New Range

One very lucky Viva reader has the chance to secure some of the brand’s elegant jewellery for their very own.

While it’s known for elegant engagement rings and wedding bands, high-end Auckland jewellery brand Naveya & Sloane has pieces that are fit for all sorts of occasions. Its latest offering is just that; the symbolic, rope-like ‘Know Your Knots’ collection, rendered in 9k solid yellow gold or 9k solid white gold, features two cocktail rings, as well as engravable pieces like a signet ring, bangle and pendant, with prices ranging from $825 to $3750.

To celebrate its release, Naveya & Sloane are offering one Viva reader a piece from the range.

The winner will visit the brand’s sophisticated showroom above Queen St where they can choose to have a star set diamond Knots Medallion crafted into either a pendant or signet ring in their choice of gold in the brand’s on-site workshop, a process that takes six to eight weeks. If not based in Auckland, a virtual consultation will be arranged.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.