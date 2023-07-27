WIN: A Limited-Edition Ghd Unplugged Straightener

The innovative ghd Unplugged cord-less straightener gives you the power to style your hair no matter where you are with the limited-edition ghd Unplugged from the 2023 Pink collection. ghd Unplugged is the only cordless hair straightener that heats up in 45 seconds and provides up to 20 minutes of continuous ghd styling performance for swift, smooth and glossy hair, anytime and anywhere.

Featuring hybrid co-lithium technology with an advanced, long-lasting lithium-ion battery, the GHD cordless hair straightener charges in just two hours for easy, on-the-go styling. With a compact design — 30 per cent smaller and 47 per cent lighter frame — and charging from your plug, car or laptop, the ghd Unplugged is your new handbag hair styling hero, complimented by a luxury, heat resistant travel pouch.

The limited-edition pink colour, which we are giving away to one lucky Viva Premium subscriber, is on sale now ($535) for a very special cause. This year marks the 19th year that ghd has been supporting Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, encouraging Kiwi women to take control now. Every tool is labelled with the ‘take control now’ message, a daily reminder to self-check while doing your hair. From each tool sold, ghd will donate $20 to the charity.

