WIN: A ghd Duet Style Hot Air Styler

Achieve the impossible with ghd Duet Style — the ground-breaking hot air styler that allows you to simultaneously dry and straighten hair without damage, using just one tool.

The ghd Duet Styler in black features Air-fusion™ technology and Shine Shot™ mode for effortless styling and a glossy finish. With low temperature plates, it respects your hair’s natural moisture while delivering fast results and up to 48 hours of softness. The advanced floating plates glide smoothly, and the acoustic system keeps sound levels low. Plus, it’s energy efficient, using up to 45 percent less energy consumption. Simplify your routine with stunning results.