Win

WIN: A Full Body Collection From Tronque

Save
Share
Viva
Tronque Full Body Collection

Luxurious natural bioactive body care. Because skincare isn’t just for the face.

Experience Tronque’s four luxurious body products with the Full Body Collection gift set, housed in a special edition red gift box. Tronque is a bio-cleanical, high performance body care brand from New Zealand.

The gift set features four full-sized products including Tronque’s infamous Rich as Croesus Firming Butter, Soft Focus Scar Concentrate, Everyday Revelation Exfoliating Refining Serum and the newly launched Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil.

Viva Premium is giving away a Full Body Collection from Tronque valued at $550 to one lucky subscriber. Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes 31st March, 2023 at 5pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Fill out my online form.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Win

1/52/5