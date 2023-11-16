WIN: A Fabulously Festive Meal Kit From My Food Bag

With the mission of making meals easier all year round, My Food Bag is taking the stress out of the silly season for the 11th year in a row with its Christmas Bag range.

Its new Gourmet Christmas menu features impressive fare like eye fillet, pork belly and tiramisu, while the My Classic Christmas menu follows a more traditional route, with family favourites like free-range ham and turkey or lamb leg, both with vanilla peach crumble pavlova that isn’t to be missed.

Delivered right to your door, it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

Speaking of which, we’re giving one lucky Viva reader the chance to receive one of their very own, with the winner receiving either a My Classic Christmas or My Gourmet Christmas bag.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.