WIN: A Boh Runga Marigold Locket with Custom Photo Printing for Mother’s Day

Boh Runga Design has released a sentimental add on to the coveted Marigold Locket – custom photo printing. To celebrate, Viva Premium has one Marigold locket to giveaway with custom photos inside, just in time for Mother’s Day (minimum value $460).

The Marigold Locket was designed to hold mementos inside so the recipient can wear precious memories close to their heart. Now, gifters can order their locket with two special photos enclosed, ready to share.

“Adding a photograph to a Marigold locket is a simple way to give this precious taonga even more meaning,” says Boh Runga.

Boh says the idea of keeping a photo or a memento of a loved one on you is beautifully sentimental.

“Our whakapapa and our stories are precious, passed down from generation to generation. When distance and time keep us apart, mementos can carry our stories and keep those that are special to us close.”

Custom photo printing can be added to any Sterling Silver or Gold Plated Marigold Locket. Order now at bohrunga.com or at the Boh Runga flagship store in Ponsonby.

Viva Premium subscribers can enter for the chance to win one Boh Runga Marigold Locket.

Competition closes 10 May 2023 11:59pm. Terms and conditions apply.