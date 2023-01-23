WIN: 2 Tickets To The 10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023

Lovers of grand designs, here’s your chance to win a double pass to the 10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023 on Wednesday, March 15.
A great way to experience this famous island, and enjoy a glimpse inside some inspiring homes, the tour takes you everywhere from quirky baches and dramatic architecture, to homes with enviable artwork and picturesque coastal gardens.
Prize includes:
- Two tickets for tour entry
- Tour transport
- A shared lunch for two people at Batch Winery
- Two return Fullers360 tickets to Waiheke Island
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes March 1 at 11pm. Terms and conditions apply. Excludes transport to Auckland. Excludes accommodation.