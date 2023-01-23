Win

WIN: 2 Tickets To The 10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023

Save
Share
Viva
10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023. Photo / Peter Rees

Lovers of grand designs, here’s your chance to win a double pass to the 10th Annual Wonderful Waiheke House Tour 2023 on Wednesday, March 15.

A great way to experience this famous island, and enjoy a glimpse inside some inspiring homes, the tour takes you everywhere from quirky baches and dramatic architecture, to homes with enviable artwork and picturesque coastal gardens.

Prize includes:

  • Two tickets for tour entry
  • Tour transport
  • A shared lunch for two people at Batch Winery
  • Two return Fullers360 tickets to Waiheke Island

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes March 1 at 11pm. Terms and conditions apply. Excludes transport to Auckland. Excludes accommodation.

Fill out my online form.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Win

1/52/5