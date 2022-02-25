WIN: 1 Of Two Double Passes To Guo Pei Truly Wearable Works Of Art Exhibition

Experience Guo Pei ‘after hours’, the Auckland Art Gallery will now be open until 8pm every Wednesday in March.

Be blown away by the extravagance and breath-taking fashion of globally renowned Chinese designer Guo Pei Designer for royalty, film stars and celebrities. The exhibition will feature more than 60 of Guo Pei’s truly wearable works of art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki up close. Also on display are outfits never previously exhibited in any museum.

Viva Premium subscribers can enter for the chance to win one of two double passes to this exhibition.

From now until May 5, 2024 10am–5pm daily. You an experience after hours on Wednesday nights in March (until 8pm).

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.

Competition closes March 25 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.