WIN: 1 Of Two Double Passes to an invitation-only opening for Guo Pei: Fashion, Art, Fantasy Exhibition - Friday December 8 at Auckland Art Gallery

Don’t miss out on a highly anticipated international exhibition profiling the work of couture designer Guo Pei.

Be blown away by the extravagance and breath-taking fashion of globally renowned Chinese designer Guo Pei Designer for royalty, film stars and celebrities. The exhibition will feature more than 60 of Guo Pei’s truly wearable works of art at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki up close. Also on display are outfits never previously exhibited in any museum.

