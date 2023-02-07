WIN: 1 of 5 Double Passes To The Taste Of The Gold Coast

Take a taste trip with this very special dining event.

A destination for fantastic food, as well as sunshine and sandy beaches, Queensland’s Gold Coast is giving Aucklanders a taste of its culinary fare with a special event later in the month.

‘Taste of The Gold Coast’ gives you the opportunity to expand your palate and discover what else this famous location can offer, without digging out your passport.

Presented by Destination Gold Coast, the three-course ticketed dinner sees Matt Jefferson, executive chef of Social Eating House and Bar — a Gold Coast casual-fine-dining restaurant that’s been impressing locals and visitors with its inventive, shareable dishes, seafood focus and stylish fit-out — team up with Joe O’Connell, executive chef for award-winning Grey Lynn restaurant Ozone, which is hosting the event. The menu will also be paired with cocktails from the region’s first craft distillery.

Tickets are on sale now (attendees go in the draw to win a trip to the Gold Coast) and for our Viva Premium subscribers — who enjoy perks, in addition to exclusive stories online — we are giving you the chance to win tickets to attend the Thursday February 23 event, 6-9pm, at Ozone Coffee in Grey Lynn.

