WIN: 1 Of 45 double passes to the Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival 2023

The 12th annual Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival is set to return to venues across Aotearoa New Zealand starting 4 May through to 25 June.

For more than a decade the festival has brought design lovers, architects and festivalgoers alike, the best in architecture and design documentaries to the big screen. Starting this May, the festival will present 19 feature-length and short films, including several premieres and special events.

Viva Premium subscribers can enter for the chance to win a double passes to see a film in this year’s Resene Architecture & Design Film Festival. We have 5x double passes to each of the regional locations and then 10x double passes to the Auckland show.

The festival will play nationwide at these locations:

Auckland: Rialto Cinemas Newmarket 4 - 24 May

Nelson: Pastorius Waller Theatre at The Suter Art Gallery 11 - 24 May

Wellington: Embassy Theatre and Light House Cuba & Petone 18 May - 5 June

Dunedin: Rialto Cinemas 1 - 14 June

Christchurch: Deluxe Cinemas 8 - 25 June

Hawke's Bay: EVENT Cinemas Havelock North 8 - 21 June

Tauranga: EVENT Cinemas Tauranga Central 25 - 31 May

New Plymouth: EVENT Cinemas 15 - 21 June