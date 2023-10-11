WIN: 1 Of 3 Double Passes To Flora Adora Pleasure Garden Cocktail Pop-Up

Inspired by the absurdity and curiosities from Victorian pleasure gardens of old, Clipper on Ponsonby Rd has been transformed into the Flora Adora Pleasure Garden to celebrate Hendrick’s fragrant new Flora Adora gin, a new limited-edition release from its cabinet of curiosities. The Flora Adora Pleasure Garden will be open for ticketed cocktail sittings from Thursday to Saturday from October 12 to November 4 2023, serving four delightfully floral cocktails crafted by Clipper and with delectable snacks from Sidart and Cake & Co.