WIN: 1 Of 3 Double Passes To Flora Adora Pleasure Garden Cocktail Pop-Up

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to experience Hendrick’s Gin’s newest release at a delightful pop-up bar this spring.
Inspired by the absurdity and curiosities from Victorian pleasure gardens of old, Clipper on Ponsonby Rd has been transformed into the Flora Adora Pleasure Garden to celebrate Hendrick’s fragrant new Flora Adora gin, a new limited-edition release from its cabinet of curiosities. The Flora Adora Pleasure Garden will be open for ticketed cocktail sittings from Thursday to Saturday from October 12 to November 4 2023, serving four delightfully floral cocktails crafted by Clipper and with delectable snacks from Sidart and Cake & Co.
We’re also giving you the chance to experience it for yourself: three lucky Viva Premium subscribers will win double passes to the Flora Adora Pleasure Garden.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes October 23 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be 18 years or older. Winner must be a Viva Premium subscriber.