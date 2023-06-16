Win: 1 of 3 Double Passes To A Tantalising Truffle Degustation Dinner, Co-Hosted By Viva and Cordis Auckland

If you have a taste for truffles, then this very special event is for you. As part of Tāmaki Makaurau’s 2023 Elemental festival, which celebrates culture, art and food, Cordis Auckland is hosting a series of exclusive degustation dinners.

Viva is co-hosting a special preview of the experience in the elegant Chairman Suite on the 17th floor of the hotel’s Pinnacle Tower, with the menu traversing five luxurious courses of truffle-inspired dishes from executive chef Volker Marecek, and three very lucky Viva Premium subscribers will win double passes (valued at $528 per person) to the dinner on July 4, from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The winners and their guests will dine with leading figures from Cordis and Viva, including Viva editor Amanda Linnell, and hear from a truffle expert, as well as enjoy an Art Tour of the hotel’s impressive collection.

The Chairman Suite at Cordis Auckland. Photo / Supplied

And the experience is something that will be available to the public — although tickets are very limited, with ten seats per dinner — across three evenings during elemental: July 20, July 27 and July 28. Tickets are $368 per adult, or $528 with wine matches included, and can be booked by emailing cdakl.eats@cordishotels.com.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.