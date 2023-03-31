WIN: 1 of 2 Nick Von K Octopus Rings

Renowned New Zealand jewellery designer Nick Von K is best known for his statement rock n’ roll style pieces. He has been designing and making jewellery since he was 18 years old. Nick launched his first collection under his own brand at NZ Fashion Week in 2010 with huge success.
That first collection included his statement Octopus Ring. As worn by Taika Waititi at the Oscars party, MTV Awards and multiple other events.
Viva Premium subscribers can enter for the chance to win one of two Nick Von K sterling silver Octopus Rings valued at $265 each.
Competition closes 30 April 2023 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.