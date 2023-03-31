WIN: 1 of 2 Mater Beauty VIP Mothers Day Gift Sets

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and MATER Beauty is here to help, bringing you the best present for yourself or your mum this May.

MATER Beauty ticks all the boxes. Their bespoke facial serum formulations are made in New Zealand and offer the perfect balance of botanicals and actives that are both potent and highly effective while nurturing and soothing all skin types. Their two face serums are designed to work synergistically together as an entire post-cleansing routine and can be used both morning and night.

To pack the most goodness into them, one is water based (I WOKE UP LIKE THIS Beyond Hydration Perfecting Serum $77) and the other oil based (YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE Supercharged Glow Drops $88) as healthy skin needs both water and oil to look and feel its best.

Their hair care bars ‘T.L.C’ Nourishing Shampoo Bar $24 and ‘Good Hair Days’ Supercharged Conditioner Bar $28 are salon quality and formulated to lavish tender loving care on dry, damaged or coloured hair whilst strengthening, softening and nourishing from root to tip. For more information visit mater.beauty

Competition closes 30 April 2023 11:59pm. Terms and conditions apply.



