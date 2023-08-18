WIN: 1 Of 2 Double Passes To The Viva Talks Panel At New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win one of two double passes to Viva Talks panel at New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria.

Do Kiwis want to be peacocks? Can local labels compete with global brands? And how do culture, class, and a desire for self-expression shape how we get dressed? Viva has been reporting on Aotearoa’s style for 25 years and with NZFW back in action, the future of our nation’s fashion identity is ripe for discussion.

From digital disruption and how it’s shaping trends, to increasingly easy access to international brands, it’s time to assess how our global nation retains our unique identity. But better yet, do we still have one? The expert Viva team and influential guests will discuss what shapes New Zealand style (and how we stack up against the rest of the world).

The Viva Talks panel event at New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria takes place on Friday September 1 at 10.30am at The Studio, Viaduct Events Centre Auckland.

