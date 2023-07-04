WIN: 1 Of 10 Double Passes To ‘Carmen’ at NZIFF

Calling all film buffs, Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival is back!

Viva is partnering with the festival to present Carmen; starring Melissa Barrera in the titular role, Paul Mescal, Elsa Pataky and Jamie Dornan, the directorial debut from Benjamin Millepied (who choreographed Black Swan and Dune) presents a reimagining of a classic opera set on the border of America and Mexico.

We’re delighted to be giving away 10 double passes to the screening at ASB Waterfront on Friday August 4, 6.30pm.

It’s just one of many sensational films in this year’s festival line-up; there are 129 full-length films and seven short film collections set to show across six venues, including The Civic, Academy Cinemas and the Hollywood Avondale, among others. Tickets for this year’s Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival are now on sale, following last week’s unveiling of the full programme.

