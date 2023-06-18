Winter Is The Time To Quench Your Skin’s Thirst. Here’s How To Do It

Keep glowing this winter with these hydrating skincare ingredients.

The cooler days are officially upon us, and if your skin has been feeling particularly dry or even sensitive and itchy, there’s a good reason for it. As the temperature drops, the air becomes drier, and this can lead to a compromised skin barrier. The skin barrier is responsible for protecting our skin from environmental stressors, such as pollution, UV radiation, and harsh weather conditions. When the skin barrier is compromised, dryness, flakiness, and even breakouts can present on the skin, and it’s important to tackle these conditions quickly to avoid any further sensitivity.

While you may feel compelled to reach for a thick moisturising cream in winter, it’s important to think beyond texture and look for thirst-quenching, barrier-restoring ingredients first. Hyaluronic acid is a powerful humectant that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water, making it an excellent ingredient for hydrating the skin. When applied to the skin, Hyaluronic Acid penetrates the deeper outer layers of the skin, helping to boost hydration levels and plump up the skin to give it back its glow.

Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Water Gel contains hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and is essentially the equivalent of giving your skin a big drink of water. As a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser, it uses the power of Hyaluronic Acid to attract and retain moisture in the skin for long-lasting hydration. Amino acids are also included to help support and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier while electrolytes work to boost the absorption of the key ingredients. Tested against an untreated control, Neutrogena®Hydro Boost Water Gel is clinically proven to deliver five times more skin hydration.

Whether you’re into layering your skincare or you like to keep things simple, this non-greasy formula is the ideal addition to your winter routine, especially for those who are averse to the feel of thicker formulas. Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Water Gel is exactly as the name suggests — a refreshing gel — which means it sinks in quickly and feels weightless, leaving no greasy feeling on the skin. A go-to for everyday use, it hydrates quickly as a standalone moisturiser and is suitable to be applied under makeup to help you achieve a more even coverage and a glowing-skin finish.

Photo / Supplied

For added hydration, there’s also Hydro Boost Nourishing Cream, a richer daily cream which contains Ceramide and other lipids to soothe and protect the skin’s moisture barrier.

Known for its innovative and effective products, Neutrogena® prioritises skin health with every formulation, all of which are scientifically tested and proven to deliver real results. Founded in the 1950s, Neutrogena® has always worked to the premise of creating products that cater to unmet consumer needs and inspired by true consumer insights.

The entire Hydro Boost range, which includes a cleanser, serum and sunscreen, is designed to offer powerful hydration at every step. The Water Gel is available to purchase as a refill pod, which helps to reduce plastic waste by 89 per cent versus buying a new jar. It is formulated to suit all skin types and designed to slot easily into existing skincare routines or used in conjunction with the rest of the Hydro Boost range.