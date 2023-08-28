Sponsored
WIN: Upgrade Your Home Office With HP’s New Printer

Photo / Supplied

HP’s latest release heralds a new era for printers. You could win one.

Delivering a smarter, more connected, and intuitive tank experience, the HP Smart Tank 7305 (starting from $649) is a perfect addition to your home office.

It delivers on consumer priorities and HP’s vision for the future; showcasing sustainable design innovation, it’s made from 45 per cent recycled materials, minimising the use of virgin materials and harnessing post-consumer waste.

The all-new, sustainably designed HP Smart Tank 7305. Photo / Supplied
There are other forward-looking innovations too. The HP Smart App offers effortless set up, while self-healing Wi-Fi enables you to print from anywhere. It also comes with an ink supply that promises up to 6,000 black or 8,000 colour pages — which equates to almost two years of printing!

It’s smart stuff indeed, and Viva is delighted to be giving away one HP Smart Tank 7305 to a lucky reader.

Simply enter your details below to enter.

Competition closes Thursday, August 31 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.

