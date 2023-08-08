Win: Maserati Wants To Take You To The Runway (Plus A Luxurious Lunch Afterwards) With This Stylish Giveaway

From the road to the runway, thanks to Maserati, Viva’s lucky winners will experience fashion, fine food and a chauffeur-driven ride in the sleek new Maserati Grecale SUV.

The pinnacle of Italian style and luxury, Maserati’s elegant release is a sophisticated way to get around town — and an unbeatable way to get to fashion week.

One lucky reader and three friends will be whisked down to fashion week in an elegant Maserati Grecale SUV, where designer shows will be in full swing at the sleek Viaduct Events Centre, they’ll enjoy seats at the Viva Next Gen runway show — an inspiring line up of emerging designers with considerable drive of their own who are shaping the future of New Zealand fashion - followed by a long lunch at buzzy Italian restaurant Bivacco.

Equally impressive is the Grecale SUV. A spacious and sophisticated piece of innovation, it presents an appealing and elite entrant in this status-symbol category, and offers yet another example of the approach to design and quality that’s made Maserati a contemporary icon of Italian elegance and creativity.

Our winners will get to experience it first-hand.

Prize includes:

Transportation from one destination of your choice, to and from Viaduct Events Centre, in a chauffeured Maserati Grecale SUV, which retails from $130K.

Four passes to the Viva Next Gen runway show at New Zealand Fashion Week on Thursday, August 31 at 10am, valued at $340.

A long lunch to the value of $800 at Bivacco, on Thursday, August 31 at 11am.

Simply enter your details below to enter.

Competition closes Sunday, August 20 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be 18 years and over. Pick-up and drop-off location is restricted to the Auckland region.