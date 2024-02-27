WIN: Complimentary Gold Tickets To The Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace At The Lexus Urban Polo

Win a Gold double pass worth $500 to The Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace at the Lexus Urban Polo on March 9 in Auckland Domain.

Few things capture the fun and frivolity of high summer quite like a glass of Champagne. No one understands this more than Veuve Clicquot, by delivering a truly chic experience at this year’s Lexus Urban Polo.

An unmissable highlight of this year’s summer social calendar, the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace invites Champagne lovers to indulge in a joyful, bold and bright day out when the Lexus Urban Polo takes over Auckland Domain on Saturday, March 9.

Guests at this year’s Lexus Urban Polo will have the opportunity to celebrate the Clicquot life at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace, where its signature Champagne, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, is the star.

Complete your details for a chance to secure a complimentary Gold double pass worth $500 to the Veuve Clicquot Solaire VIP Terrace at Lexus Urban Polo. The fortunate recipient and guest must be aged 25-plus.