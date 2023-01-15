WIN: A Luxury Overnight Suite Staycation For Two At M Social Hotel Auckland

Looking for a quick escape or just wanting to treat yourself? Enter to win a luxury overnight stay for two in one of M Social Auckland’s most luxurious rooms. Spend a night in one of the highest floors and bask in the views of Auckland’s Harbour from your very own suite room. Situated a stone’s throw from the Viaduct and the Waiheke ferry M Social is the perfect landing point for celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones.
The winner will enjoy a one night stay for two in a suite room at M Social Auckland — this staycation package includes:
- Breakfast for two at Beast & Butterflies
- One bottle of premium New Zealand wine paired with one sharing Charcuterie board featuring New Zealand cheese and imported, cured meats
- Valet parking for one car
- 12pm late checkout
View the hotel here.
View the restaurant here.
Terms & Conditions apply. Competition closes on 30th January 2023. Prize must be redeemed within 6 months of issue. Cannot be used in conjunction with another voucher or promotion, and is not redeemable for cash. Subject to availability.