WIN: A Double Pass To The Glenmorangie Hideaway Dinner

A Tale of the Forest is Glenmorangie’s first whisky ever crafted from barley kilned with woodland botanicals. Barley kilned is the heating of germinated barley to dry it and develop malty, biscuit-like flavours. Inspired by the natural, ever-changing wonders that Glenmorangie’s Director of Whisky Creation, Dr Bill Lumsden, encounters as he wanders the woods near his home, this experimental limited-edition release evokes the scents, sounds and sights of the forest itself. Its delightful flavours of pine, juniper and woodsmoke have led illustrator Pomme Chan to dream up her own fantastical forest, showcased in the beautiful artwork on the label and giftbox.

To celebrate the launch of A Tale of the Forest in New Zealand, on Wednesday 2nd August 2023, Glenmorangie is inviting whisky lovers to Glenmorangie Hideaway, an immersive dining experience at Auckland’s Milenta. Prepare to be captivated by an enchanting sensory immersion, as for one night only, guests will be transported into a realm where the wonders of the forest come alive, teasing and tantalizing your every sense. Indulge in a bespoke 4-course tasting menu, expertly paired with Glenmorangie’s award winning whisky.

