WIN: A Double Pass to Splore and Babydoll Prize Pack

Win a Babydoll prize pack including a double pass to Splore and tickets to Babydoll’s exclusive cocktail-making sessions.

Babydoll Wine of New Zealand has been a proud sponsor of Splore Festival since 2019 and is back again in 2024. Babydoll is offering Viva readers the chance to win a double pass to Splore Festival at Tāpapakanga Regional Park at Ōrere Point February 23 to 25, and a prize pack that includes exclusive cocktail-making sessions and more.

Babydoll is named after the miniature sheep that run loose in its vineyards. Too small to reach the grapes, they keep things tidy between the rows. Babydoll’s wines are crafted with care from some of New Zealand’s most celebrated wine regions – Marlborough, Hawkes Bay, and Central Otago – all with the help of the Babydoll sheep. Babydoll’s vineyards are Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand-certified, ensuring a commitment to meet international standards for sustainability practices. Babydoll is proud to produce 100 per cent vegan-friendly wines.

