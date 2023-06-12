WIN: A $1000 Banquet For You & Five Friends

This is your chance to experience a premium dining experience at Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill in the iconic Ferry Building.

Viva is giving you the chance to win a banquet feast for you and five friends to the value of $1000.

If you’re planning a special function or event, Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill is the ultimate venue choice. With exceptional private dining rooms, inviting spaces, and breathtaking harbour views, your next gathering will be nothing short of extraordinary. Immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled hospitality and create cherished memories with your loved ones.

Whether it’s a business meeting, celebratory occasion, post-work gathering, cocktail party, wedding, or any private event, the dedicated team at Harbourside Ocean Bar Grill will go above and beyond to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience. From bespoke menus tailored to your preferences to impeccable service, they will make your vision a reality.

Simply enter your details below to win.

Competition closes at 11:59pm on June 26, 2023. Terms and conditions apply. Entrants must be 18 years or over. Meal is for six people or more.

<a href="https://nzherald.wufoo.com/forms/mc8mc6u0gfeich/">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>