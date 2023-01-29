WIN: 1 of 5 I Want Choo Forever Fragrances

The latest Jimmy Choo perfume I want Choo Forever has arrived and Viva is giving you the chance to experience this alluring fragrance for yourself. This perfume is the newest must-have fragrance and encompasses a range of sensual and mysterious aromas, combining rose and spicy pink peppercorn with bitter almond oil to denote attraction and boldness, with a heart of black cherry liquor, jasmine sambac and vetiver. This is layered with moss, vanilla, tonka bean, chypre, amber and gourmand.
Viva is giving you the chance to win one of five I want Choo Forever perfumes, valued at $151 each.
If you’d love to try this savvy new fragrance, simply enter your details below.
Five winners will be chosen to win one I Want Choo Forever fragrance each. Competition closes on Monday 13th February 2023.