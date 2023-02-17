WIN: 1 Of 2 Double Passes To The Exclusive VIP Preview Of Celine At T Galleria By DFS, Auckland

In an exciting first for New Zealand, famed French luxury brand Celine will be opening its first boutique on our shores, with the launch of an exclusive retail concession within the high-fashion department store T Galleria By DFS, Auckland in downtown Auckland. The space will feature the label’s sophisticated and sought-after range of leather goods, jewellery, and eyewear.

T Galleria By DFS, Auckland is renowned for offering a tailored, high-end service to its clientele, and fittingly it will be debuting this elegant new addition to its assortment with a very special and very exclusive event, before it opens the boutique to the wider public.

We can reveal that the department store will be hosting an exclusive VIP Preview for its top members and their guests, where they will enjoy early access to the new arrivals from the high-end French fashion label, and a unique opportunity to learn about the brand from Celine specialists — as well as the opportunity to purchase pieces from the range before anyone else.

Even more special, is that Viva has the exclusive opportunity to give one of our readers a double pass to the VIP preview event, which takes place at T Galleria By DFS, Auckland on February 24, from 7pm to 9pm.

Alongside DFS Group’s guests, the winner (and a very lucky friend) will get to experience Celine’s new arrivals — including leather goods, jewellery, and sunglasses — within a dedicated client-telling area, learn from the Celine specialists who will be sharing their unique knowledge on the night, and enjoy a performance by an expert harpist.

Prize includes:

2 seated tickets to the exclusive Celine VIP Preview event at T Galleria By DFS, Auckland

Competition closes on 21st February 2023 at 11:59pm. Competition is open to New Zealand residents only. Please note this competition does not include travel allowances. The exclusive invitation will be sent to winners on behalf of T Galleria By DFS, Auckland. Terms and Conditions apply.



