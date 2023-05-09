Why The Gold Coast Has An Impressive Array Of Wellness Experiences

Rainforest retreats, mountaintop massages and unforgettable spas.

The Gold Coast is renowned for its beaches, dining scene and nightlife, but there’s another side to the region that’s just as heavenly; it’s also home to an impressive array of wellness and spa retreats. From luxurious stay-a-while health spas to drop-in-on-a-whim self-care spots, each is designed to provide guests with an immersive mind, body and soul experience. The best part is you don’t have to travel far to relax in style, with each restorative escape set in lush surroundings, with balmy tropical temperatures, stunning scenery (rainforests included), and mouth-watering menus all part of the package.

You can do wonders for your wellbeing here without a health spa booking too — anyone keen to DIY a life-affirming break could simply take the Gold Coast’s famous Ocean View Walk through Burleigh Head National Park, an easy 1.3km one-way trail that’s not too taxing on the body, and offers spectacular views of the ‘mouth’ of Tallebudgera Creek and the neighbouring coastline of Palm Beach. Or you might choose to stock up on nourishing organic produce at Currumbin Valley’s Freeman’s Organic Farm. But if you’re seeking a luxurious and healing experience where every detail is taken care of, look no further than this guide to the area’s top retreats.

Photo / Supplied

SPLURGE

Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat

Gwinganna is located high on a plateau on over 200 hectares (500 acres) in a hidden region of the Tallebudgera Valley, at the southern end of the Gold Coast. A health retreat stay here combines organic living, spa treatments, movement and relaxation with delicious organic cuisine and wellness seminars in a low-tech environment. Fully inclusive packages are from two to seven days. Nutritional biochemist Dr Libby was one of the co-founders of this holistic haven, where guests reconnect to nature, the wisdom of the body, and find their way back to their best selves.

Eden Health Retreat

Nestled deep within the breathtaking Gold Coast hinterland of Currumbin Valley, guests discover the magic of disconnecting from daily life and connecting with nature. Nourishing, tasty food is an integral part of a stay at this five-star luxury retreat — the chefs are eager for guests to come away inspired, with a newfound appreciation for wholefoods. Relax and indulge in healing wellness therapies, get adventurous outdoors, or simply unwind in one of the retreat’s beautiful rooms.

Chuan Spa at The Langham Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The Langham’s signature holistic spa and wellness concept, Chuan Spa embraces the healing philosophies of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Offering a range of treatments to both in-house guests and non-hotel guests, expect to leave this serene sanctuary relaxed, reconnected, and revitalised. Chuan Spa provides tailored, holistic wellness guided by the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water. Its skilled therapists take the time to understand the imbalances and needs of each guest. There’s also a stunning diamond-shaped magnesium indoor pool with views of the ocean.

Photo / Supplied

ACCESSIBLE WELLNESS & DAY EXPERIENCES

Ground at Currumbin

Set in the eco village in Currumbin Valley, Ground is a multi-faceted retreat with its own organic grocer, hydrotherapy centre, holistic healing centre and cafe. Indulge in a luxurious bathing experience at the retreat’s mineral-enriched plunge pool and traditional hot tubs, or take an invigorating sauna. You can even book a night session and enjoy a bath under the stars, admiring one of the property’s 100-year-old fig trees, all lit up. Or head next door after a morning soak for a healthy brunch at Pasture & Co. While dining you’ll be surrounded by lush greenery, with wild kangaroos just meters away. Ground at Currumbin offers a range of therapeutic practices, including acupuncture, Chinese medicine, energy and sound healing.

Soak Bath House

Soak is not your traditional day spa with strict silence and cucumbers on your eyes. At this centrally located spot in the Gold Coast’s Mermaid Beach, you’re more likely to see people laughing, connecting with friends, and socialising while they soak. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays are busy, so if a quieter experience is what you’re after, turn up on a weekday. Move between open-air hot spas, communal mineral baths, cold plunge pools, steam room and sauna — or unwind in the day spa, where you can have a massage or an LED facial.

Greenhouse the Bathhouse

This unisex communal space in Burleigh Heads offers 90-minute bookings, allowing guests access to two hydrotherapy spas, a wet steam room, traditional sauna and a magnesium plunge pool, complete with sundeck and lounge area — or you can choose to upgrade with customised add-ons or treat yourself with a massage. The Greenhouse also has its own canteen and bar, serving plant-based meals, for a luxurious soak-and-lunch combo.

Earth & Skin Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

At this organic day spa in the historical village of Mudgeeraba, each relaxing treatment starts with a signature Tibetan Singing Bowl. Book in for everything from massage to makeup, hair removal or tanning, or indulge in a signature treatment — the 90-minute ‘Rejuvenate and Renew’ incorporates massage with dry body brushing, aromatherapy, salt foot therapy and a luxurious facial massage with rose quartz rollers.

Vault Skin Lab

Located in Sanctuary Cove, the Vault Skin Lab is a bespoke aesthetic sanctuary offering scientifically proven skin and body treatments to enhance the skin and overall wellbeing. Nestled in the heart of Sanctuary Cove’s vibrant shopping precinct and dining scene, Vault Skin Lab is a beautiful space in which to indulge, relax and restore while its founder, Cathy attends to your skin’s needs. Cathy started her practice in Orange County, USA then moved to Sydney where she was facialist to the stars. She offers modern clinical treatments combined with traditional facial experiences and techniques.

Photo / Supplied

SPEND THE NIGHT

O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat

Set in the Hinterland, just over one hours drive from the Gold Coast’s vibrant urban scene is a magnificent retreat in Lamington National Park. Visit O’Reilly’s Rainforest Retreat’s Lost World Spa for the signature Vinotherapy Ritual, taking wine time to the next level; start off with a relaxing soak in the spa’s vinotherapy wine bath blend before a full body exfoliation, followed by a red grape and clay-infused body mask to firm and nourish the skin there’s massage and more. You’ll feel like a fine wine by the time you’re done!

Intercontinental Sanctuary Cove Resort For those who prefer to be outside of the hustle and bustle of Surfers Paradise, retreat to the upmarket development of Sanctuary Cove, with its attractive marina, fabulous dining and shopping. Spend a few nights at the luxurious Intercontinental, surrounded by tropical gardens. This large resort is a spa experience in itself, with two swimming pools (including a lagoon beach pool), a golf course, country club, signature restaurant and a new immersive High Tea experience.

Verandah House Country Estate

Mt Tamborine’s newest boutique accommodation is a rustic yet elegant retreat set in the stunning Gold Coast Hinterland. It must have one of the loveliest settings in Australia, with majestic views of the surrounding mountains, city skyline in the distance and expansive grounds. Soak in an old-fashioned hot tub while gazing at the gumtrees, or indulge in a range of organic treatments in the spa. Each uses natural products inspired by the natural beauty of the Scenic Rim.