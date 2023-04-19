Why Mother’s Day Is For Everyone Who Loves Like A Mum

Mother’s Day is becoming a celebration of more than just birth mothers, according to new research.

A global survey of 12,700 people found that while more than 90 per cent are planning to celebrate Mother’s Day this year, 51 per cent of them will be marking the occasion with someone who isn’t their birth mother.

Nearly half of those surveyed said they have more than one mother figure in their life, while 25 per cent of people said that their mother figure was not the person who gave birth to them.

Older millennials (aged 35-44) were the most likely to celebrate a mother figure who isn’t their birth mother this Mother’s Day, but Gen Z is also happily celebrating someone who isn’t their birth mother, revealing a more diverse picture of the people who play the role of a mother in life.

Photo / Supplied

The survey, commissioned by jewellery brand Pandora, also shows the meaning of the word ‘mother’ might be evolving due to the variety of women people choose to celebrate on Mother’s Day.

Survey respondents were asked, “What, if anything, does the word ‘mother’ mean to you?’” and the answers favoured emotions over biology.

Fifty-two per cent of people defined a mother as “someone who is always there for you” compared to the 37 per cent who defined the term as “someone who gives birth to a child”.

The results are a nod to the vital role people like stepmothers, mothers-in-law, godmothers, sisters, cousins, friends, or mentors play in shaping lives and supporting dreams.

Frédérique Gouzard, senior vice president GBU at Pandora, says the survey shows people are connected by more than just biology, with Mother's Day providing an opportunity for people to celebrate the diverse and supportive women who have nurtured or mentored them in some way.

Photo / Supplied

“The survey confirms that we should redefine how we celebrate Mother’s Day and embrace the diversity of motherhood,” she says.

“It can be anyone playing that significant role, like a grandma, teacher or aunt – anyone who shows that motherly love.”

But whatever the connection, Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate those women who have made a positive impact in people’s lives.

Treating the mother figures in our lives

The survey examined other parts of Mother’s Day celebrations and found presents are still an important part of marking the occasion and expressing people’s gratitude and appreciation.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed plan to give the mother figure in their life a gift this year.

While the traditional chocolates and flowers sat atop that gift-giving list, jewellery was the third most popular category for treating all those people who love like a mum.

Pandora has explored the diversity of these people and paid tribute to all of life’s mother figures with its new Mother’s Day Moments and Timeless jewellery collections.

Photo / Supplied

The collections take inspiration from both the way mothers love and the reality that it’s not always biology that connects people.

The pieces have been made with meaning and embedded messages about the impact and influences mother figures have in our lives.

They have also been carefully handcrafted with new techniques to explore those stories of a mother’s love. This craftsmanship includes unique new clasps and experimenting with materials in innovative ways.

Pavé, a technique that plays a large part of Pandora’s heritage and identity, has been given a modern spin for the new collections that’s stunning and specific to the brand. A linear setting with at least three rows of stones has been used, producing a three-dimensional effect that sparkles from every angle, creating an eye-catching piece.

The new pavé technique features on rings, earrings and necklaces in sterling silver, 14k gold plating and 14k rose gold plating across the Moments and Timeless collections.

Pandora Timeless Pavé Single-row Hoop Earrings. Photo / Supplied

The innovative use of white bioresin man-made mother of pearl pavé also features in an elegant sterling silver double dangle charm, which displays a cut-out heart, symbolising motherly protection.

Meanwhile, the classic snake chain bracelet and bangle gets a beautiful twist, with the addition of unique clasps featuring incredible detail. The clasps include an openwork heart intertwined with an infinity symbol, representing the everlasting love people feel for the mothers, biological or otherwise, in their life – and vice versa.

Elsewhere, the collections call on the influence of Mother Nature herself, with pieces that demonstrate powerful, nurturing love.

The new Timeless Herbarium pieces feature creations in sterling silver, with delicate stones forming sparkling clusters of plants and flowers, creating striking leaf and petal silhouettes.

This includes eye-catching flower rings and bracelets of intricate flowers flourishing around the wrist, each of them representing the growth that comes from a mother’s nurturing.

Together, the collections acknowledge that maternal bonds come in so many different shapes and sizes, much like the varied pieces that make up the collections themselves.