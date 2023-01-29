Why Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever Is A Must-Have New Fragrance From The Iconic Brand

Jimmy Choo’s new fragrance I Want Choo Forever is an alluring addition to the iconic brand

It’s the brand synonymous with seductive city life and high glamour — and you can bet that if the new Jimmy Choo fragrance was around when Sex & the City was at its peak, Carrie Bradshaw would have snagged herself a bottle to spritz before a date or night out with the girls in the Big Apple.

Now New Zealand fans of the renowned designer’s vertiginous heels and stylish accessories have another reason to celebrate, with the release of I Want Choo Forever, a chic embodiment of the brand’s playful spirit. The enchanting scent combines rose and spicy pink peppercorn with bitter almond oil to denote attraction and boldness, with a heart of black cherry liquor, jasmine sambac and vetiver. This is layered with moss, vanilla, tonka bean, chypre, amber and gourmand to create a mysterious and sensual aroma that will endure throughout the evening. Naturally the new fragrance is ideal for pairing with your favourite sequin dress and Jimmy Choo heels, which savvy local fashion followers will know are available from the Jimmy Choo store at Westfield in Newmarket.

Paris-based perfumers Sonia Constant and Louise Turner of the perfume house Givaudan are the creative duo responsible for evolving the I Want Choo scent to its ‘Forever’ iteration, which is designed to encapsulate the brand’s style-savvy essence.

“Not only does it tap into the bold, glamorous world of Jimmy Choo,” says the brand, “it encapsulates the essence of this stylish house like never before.”

While best known for its shoes, many of which are embellished with sparkles that catch the light, Jimmy Choo also produces a luxurious line of wallets, handbags, jewellery, makeup and clothing.

As for Jimmy Choo himself, the UK-based Malaysian designer of Chinese descent first rose to prominence in 1988 when he showcased his shoe designs at London Fashion Week. A spread in Vogue soon afterwards helped to bolster his reputation for fine handmade shoes, as did Princess Diana, who often wore his designs. The brand of Jimmy Choo encompasses a couture line, and ready-to-wear, including its accessories range.

Just as each of these items are effortlessly elegant, so is the new I Want Choo Forever fragrance bottle, rendered in black degrade lacquer its sculptural shape is an ode to the female form. The striking gold monogram, a design signature of the brand, and the hammered-effect cap are designed to reflect the craftsmanship Jimmy Choo is known for, along with the vibrant modernity at the heart of the brand.

This sophistication and fun is captured in the I Want Choo Forever campaign. Three models dressed in shimmering party dresses are photographed against a luminous black and gold city skyline, on the cusp of a memorable evening. It’s easy to imagine Carrie Bradshaw doing just the same, a spritz of Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever on her skin.

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever EDP is available in 40ml $105, 60ml $155, 100ml $210, from Farmers, Life Pharmacy and department stores nationwide.