Why Clarins’ Double Serum And Double Serum Light Texture Are The Ultimate Power Duo For Beautiful Skin

Enjoy the skincare benefits of the popular beauty serum and its new lightweight offering.

When it comes to serum, that silky beauty elixir that helps to hydrate, brighten and deliver powerful ingredients to the skin pre-moisturiser, chances are you find your favourite and stick with it, morning and night, summer or winter. But if you find your face produces a little extra shine on warmer days, or your combination skin is breaking out more than usual due to hormonal fluctuations, your skin could benefit from incorporating a lightweight serum into your routine.

Enter Clarins’ Double Serum Light, the ultimate partner in crime to the French beauty brand’s iconic Double Serum, a skincare staple for many since its launch 35 years ago. The only super serum that’s available in two textures, the new unique lightweight serum harnesses all the benefits of the original product, and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. This powerful beauty duo has got you covered from day to night and will allow you to tailor your skincare needs to the weather or even your cycle.

While Double Serum Light is suitable for all ages, it’s also great for younger skin, as hormonal changes can cause excess sebum production, calling for a lighter product. This imbalance causes shine and obstructs cell renewal, leading to thickened and dilated pores. To restore its balance, the skin needs adapted products with lighter textures that don’t leave an oily film on its surface. Double Serum Light is also ideal for men, whose skin produces up to twice as much sebum as women’s, due to naturally higher levels of testosterone.

Clarins Laboratories spent two years working on the new formulation, testing 20 raw materials and conducting 250 formula trials to develop the lightweight texture, which glides effortlessly onto skin and leaves a finish that’s 50 per cent lighter than Double Serum. The plant-powered, science-driven brand has created a new breakthrough lipidic phase that is more evanescent but just as effective.

It features what the brand calls a “golden ratio” of water and lipids that mimics the ratio of the skin’s hydrolipidic film. And it delivers its two-in-one dose of skincare goodness through a clever double bottle design, making it possible to combine two plant extract formulas, one hydrosoluble and one liposoluble. With the press of just one button, the two extracts are combined just prior to application, to ensure optimal effectiveness.

The Double Serum and Double Serum Light combo is particularly beneficial during the transitional seasons, when the weather is a little unpredictable, with hot clear days and cool, dry nights. While we’re still in the throes of a post-summer glow, Clarins’ Double Serum Light, with its barely-there feel, is a great go-to, with 21 powerful organic and Fair-Trade plant extracts. These include Turmeric, which has been used for centuries in ayurvedic medicine to optimise skin health, along with (among others), skin-tightening organic Oat, healing Green Banana, anti-inflammatory Beautyberry, Mary’s Thistle, Edelweiss, Goji, Leaf of Life, Kiwifruit, Mango, Quinoa and Marsh Samphire.

Then as the temperature dips and the winter chill makes its presence felt on dry skin, Clarins' original Double Serum provides the ideal buffer, thanks to its velvety finish, keeping skin moisturised and protected, so you wake up feeling dewy and radiant. With two skin-enhancing versions that suit every skin type in the household, don't be surprised if you suddenly find your serum is hot property.

