Whanganui: The land of endless discovery

This unique location offers the savvy traveller unmissable experiences that span the gamut of holiday wonders.

Off the beaten path… a hidden gem… while these terms are often bandied about in travel circles, when it comes to Whanganui, they fit like a glove. This city on the west coast of the North Island, at the mouth of the Whanganui River, holds a trove of experiences that surprise and captivate ­— with a scope that leaves no stone unturned.

Whanganui’s rich culture and history, and outstanding natural landscapes, bump right up against some refreshingly creative urban offerings, which means you can start your day with a soul-restoring bush walk or a paddle on the river before perusing cultural treasures and finishing with high-end cuisine. The best of urban activities and nature’s gifts are both right at your fingertips.

Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Supplied

The legendary Whanganui River is a great place to start when it comes to the region’s natural marvels. Explore its untouched beauty exploring on a solo or expert guided tour and come to understand the spiritual significance of this mighty river has had to the people of Te Ātihaunui-a-Papārangi (Whanganui Iwi) over 40 generations.

The Mountains to Sea Cycle Trails are another breathtaking way to explore this most remarkable part of New Zealand. With multiple sections that can be enjoyed as single or multi-day adventures, you can tailor-make your itinerary to suit all tastes and abilities.

There’s more flora and fauna therapy to be had at Tarapuruhi Bushy Park Homestead and Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for native birds. And don’t miss its giant drawcard, Ratanui — a 43-metre high and 11-metre girth northern rata tree, some 500-1000 years old.

Street art in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Right next to all this natural beauty, Whanganui’s human-made splendour has earned it New Zealand’s only UNESCO City of Design status, for its focus on creativity at the heart of its development. A feast of architectural and cultural treats await here. Start with the beautifully preserved Victorian and Edwardian streetscapes of the city centre and be wowed by the array of creative and colourful street art tucked among it all.

The Whanganui Regional Museum is the best place to get an overview of the hearts and minds of the people; here you'll see the exceptional creations of the tupuna (ancestors) of Whanganui tangata whenua. For more cultural immersion, the stunning setting of the Sarjeant Gallery's heritage building, with its mountainous backdrop, is more than matched inside by its collection of more than 8500 works of New Zealand and international art spanning 400 years.

Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

But if retail is more your speed, Whanganui has that covered and then some too. The River Markets are a great place to soak up a convivial atmosphere while perusing the eclectic mix of vintage and retro artefacts among traditional arts and crafts, plus there’s plenty of delicious street food to keep you fuelled in between. High street shops like La Station, with its unique furniture and special homeware, and the incredible works of glassmaker Katie Brown at her studio shop, mean home décor treasure hunters are in for some real shopping pleasures.

And the treats keep coming when it’s time to eat. Whanganui’s gastronomic offerings are worthy of a trip in their own right. The ever-evolving menu of deliciousness at Maria Lane Eatery, the great vibes and top-notch café food of The Citadel, and the seasonal fare and amazing cocktails of Frank Bar & Eatery are just some of the incredible culinary experiences you can expect in this town that punches well above its weight in the food ranks.

The Citadel. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui is a place uniquely New Zealand and yet unique in New Zealand — a must-visit destination for anybody ready to discover something new, where nature and culture meet for a divine best-of-both-worlds experience. Put it at the top of your list now if you’re ready to become a part of New Zealand’s best kept secret.