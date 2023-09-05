Western Australia’s last frontier: Cruising the wilds of magical Kimberley

Combine adventure and luxury on an immersive expedition cruise along the extraordinary Kimberley coast

It’s almost impossible to pick just one highlight on a Ponant expedition cruise from Darwin to Broome. One day you may be exploring mangroves looking for iconic saltwater crocodiles, or marvelling at the changing colours and textures of an 80-metre high gorge, another you may be witnessing the 400km2 Montgomery Reef emerge out of the ocean like a mythical Atlantis. But for Sandrine Erwin-Rose, Ponant expedition operations manager Asia Pacific and expedition leader, visiting ancient rock art sites, estimated to be between 5,000 to 10,000 years old, never fails to humble: “Seeing a handprint of someone who lived thousands of years ago you cannot help but feel a connection,” she says. “To their life, their home, their family. It leaves an indelible mark on your perspective, not only of the Kimberley but of humanity”.

Rock Art site at Raft Point / Photo Supplied.

Being one of Australia’s last rugged, remote and untouched regions, Ponant’s Kimberley expedition itineraries aim to let guests experience the majesty of the area in the most immersive ways possible. “This is not a place where you just watch the world go by,” says Erwin-Rose. “This spectacular destination deserves more, you need to get involved.” Ponant make that infinitely possible with an expedition team at the ready to take guests for guided outings, where they will share their knowledge, experience and, most of all, their passion for the Kimberley. “You don’t just see turtles in the water, you learn all about the biology, conservation and fun facts about the turtles at the same time,” says Erwin-Rose. And there’s the opportunity to learn more on board as the team present lectures on topics such as geology, rock art, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, crocodiles or botany – the list is long. “The team are there to ensure that our guests’ experience in the Kimberley is as unique as the Kimberley itself.”

Then after every extraordinary outing on this adventure-packed voyage, Ponant guests can return to luxuriate in the comfort of their five-star vessel; two clean ship certified luxury expedition vessels service the Kimberley route, Le Lapérouse and Le Jacques-Cartier, both delivered after 2018 and boasting a range of 90 luxury staterooms and suites, all with private balconies. Each ship has a swimming pool, three lounge and bar areas – plus boast the world-first “Blue Eye” underwater multi-sensory lounge and submersible marina platform allowing easy access to the fleet of Zodiac boats. There’s 24-hour room service, unlimited wi-fi, butler service for suites, plus French luxury brands on board including Diptyque, Ladurée, Lenôtre, Charles Heidsieck, Clarins and more.

Cabine Prestige La Laperouse / Photo Supplied.

Elegant and stylish, the ships are also small enough to allow for meaningful exchanges. “Guests will often get to know each other quite quickly and enjoy sharing their experiences at the end of the day overlooking a stunning Kimberley sunset while sipping champagne,” says Erwin-Rose. “Many of the destinations on the Kimberley expedition are not reachable by any other means and as such it is truly unique to experience this incredibly rugged, unforgiving wilderness to then return to the comfort and luxury of the ship”.

Those shared experiences are not easily forgotten. The journey up the King River George is nothing short of breathtaking, culminating at the King George twin falls – the highest single-drop falls in the whole of the Kimberley. The trip also takes in the Bonaparte Archipelago, a stunningly rugged maze of islands stretching almost 150 kilometres along the remote Kimberley coast. This remote location has remained unspoilt and at Swift’s Bay, you’ll find an abundance of rock shelters where your expedition team will point out examples of both Wandjina and Gwion style rock art. Hunter River is arguably one of the most scenic parts of the Kimberley coast, with pristine mangrove forests, supporting rich and diverse fauna. It’s here you might spy the iconic saltwater crocodile. At Talbot Bay, you’ll experience what Sir David Attenborough described as “One of the greatest wonders of the natural world” – the world’s only ‘Horizontal Falls’. And at Lacepedes Islands, you’ll witness more incredible wildlife, including the most important breeding habitat for green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and a birdwatcher’s paradise of brown boobies, roseate terns, Australian pelicans, lesser frigatebirds and easter reef egrets among many others. That’s all just for starters.

As Erwin-Rose points out, the Kimberley is a truly unique destination, grandiose on so many levels. Her advice, then, seems obvious: "Quite simply, don't wait too long to visit this part of the world."