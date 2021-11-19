Webb's New Luxury Auction Is A Record-Breaker

A collectors’ dream and an auction sure to entice discerning jewellery-lovers, historic New Zealand auction house Webb’s has just announced its latest auction event — with pieces worthy of the most well-heeled wish lists, and well-timed for very special holiday gifting.

The breath-taking collection totals over $3 million in value (a record-breaking prize in Aotearoa, and more than twice the value of its last auction in this category) and Webb's Kassidy Hsieh describes it as "the strongest selection of jewels, watches and luxury goods ever to have been auctioned in New Zealand history."

The range includes watches, diamonds, jewels, luxury accessories and other precious collectibles.

Of the luxurious timepieces on offer, there are 14 Rolex watches — including a very rare Rolex-Panerai Radiomir 3646 “California” Type-E from 1944 (only 31 are known to exist) that’s expected to reach six figures — as well as an unworn Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph, and pieces from industry-leaders like Patek Phillippe, Omega, Tag Heuer and more.

Photo / Supplied

There is a range of internationally certified diamonds on offer. A pink diamond ring from the now-closed Argyle mine, a certified and incredibly rare loose green diamond, as well as the auction’s stand-out 5.01ct diamond ring to be sold. Precious stones in the auction include a collection of Colombian emerald jewellery and a 4.21ct oval sapphire and diamond ring.

Luxury collectors will want to snap up the historic Louis Vuitton Wardrobe Trunk from the 1800s, and there’s a range of contemporary pieces from the house too.

Photo / Supplied

The auction event is scheduled for November 21, at 11am.

Webb's auction house is open for viewing on Saturday November 20, from 10am till 4pm before the auction on Sunday.