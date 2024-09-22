Warm-weather cellar picks

Milder temperatures call for refreshing wines. Here are Viva’s seasonal cellar recommendations.

Summer is when New Zealanders come into their own. The love of the water and the outdoors means long days spent at the beach, fishing, and trips to the bach to make the most of the relaxing sun-filled days.

As beanies and merino make way for summer outfits, so too we move away from the bolder reds of winter imbibing and into the rosés and bubbles of the summer months. Aotearoa is simply a slice of heaven, so why would you want to be anywhere else when you can buy the best of home and abroad at your local fine wine retailer? From champagne to celebrate the festive season to Australian bubbles with your fish and chips or prosecco to make a round of cocktails. there’s fizz aplenty. If something pink hits the spot, try a crisp New Zealand, French or Italian rosé to share at your next barbecue.

As long as the sun shines there’s something refreshing and delicious to enjoy no matter what your personal taste. Here are our picks to choose from. These wines aren’t specifically designed to cellar, they are made for immediate enjoyment and to be shared with friends and family this spring and summer.

Jules Taylor The Jules Rosé 2023

The grapes that grow in the beautiful wine region of Gisborne are the very first to see the sunshine in the world, which makes them incredibly special. The merlot for this rosé was grown in the Pātūtahi Valley sub region and picked in the first hours of daylight, as doing so in the cool air of the first light ensures that the grapes stay as fresh as possible on their way to the winery where they are immediately crushed and gently pressed of their skins in order to create the perfect pale rosé hue.

The end result is this beautiful pale apricot pink rosé which is loaded with aromas of raspberries and strawberries with nectarine stone fruit and tropical grilled pineapple with creamy hints of vanilla ice cream. Undoubtedly a summer stunner which with its juicy and lip-smacking flavours will have you reaching for another glass.

Best served chilled and shared over a charcuterie board. RRP $28.99

Mud House Brut Cuvée Sparkling NV

South Australia is the largest wine growing region over the Tasman and it’s fair to say they know a thing or two about making great wine. Long sunshine hours help grapes ripen in such a way that encourages ripe rich fruit flavours in their wines. Made from a blend of classic sparkling wine grapes, pinot noir and chardonnay, the aromas present are those of fresh pears and apples complimented by toasty brioche and hints of floral honeysuckle blossoms. Amongst the bright lively bubbles are flavours of citrus and pineapple on a creamy texture that finishes dry, crisp and refreshing.

The perfect aperitif to welcome your guests or for everyday celebrations this summer served chilled. A bubbles such as this is a particularly great match with fish and chips as the bubbles help cut through the delicious fat in the fried food. RRP $19.99

Arrogant Frog Ribet Pink Rosé 2023

Made from a blend of grenache, cinsault and syrah grapes from the Languedoc wine region located in the south of France. This region has a Mediterranean climate with warm days and a moderating cool breeze from the nearby ocean. A nearby pine forest protects vineyards from potentially damaging cold northerly winds.

This wine is phenomenally popular here in New Zealand and it’s easy to see why, it’s that perfect pale pink that is so sought after and it has beautiful aromas of red summer fruits and bright lifted florals making it immediately appealing. Once in the glass lots of ripe cherry and strawberry aromas come flooding through with a finish that is dry and delicious.

It’s definitely one that needs to come along to your next barbecue as this is a great all-rounder rosé which goes as well with grilled meats as it does with a selection of cheeses. RRP $21.99

Piper Heidsieck Cuvée Brut Champagne NV

Summer means Christmas and New Year, which for most of us means gathering with family and friends to celebrate. There is no beverage that screams celebration as loudly as Champagne. It’s the fabulous fizzy French friend we need to have on hand this upcoming festive season. Piper Heidsieck is one of the oldest Champagne houses in the world, founded in 1785, an impressive 239 years in business. With that sort of tenure, it’s fair to say that the team at Piper Heidsieck know what they are doing. This champagne is a Pinot Noir dominant blend which helps to give the wine structure and depth of flavour. The vibrant bubbles amongst the pale gold colour in the glass are lively and inviting with aromas of pears, apples and citrus, the palate is beautifully balanced with bright crisp pomelo flavours, blonde grapes and juicy white fruits and a lengthy finish.

Sublime with any seafood dish but particularly good with fresh oysters. RRP $98

Mionetto Prestige Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut NV

While prosecco is made all over the world these days, it originates from the Veneto region in Northern Italy. Here the DOC or Denominazione di Origine Controllata or “Controlled Designation of Origin” system exists. You can only get certification if your wine is made to a set of strict rules. The system exists to protect the quality of Italian wines and prevent counterfeiting. While you don’t have to remember the technical details, be assured when you see DOC on your prosecco, you know you are getting a quality Italian product. Prosecco is summer in a glass, bright, bubbly and altogether fun and this one is no exception. Light in the glass with aromas of crisp golden delicious apples and white blossoms which come through on the palate alongside a hint of honey sweetness. Serve well chilled or consider making a round of Bellini cocktails or Italian spritzes for your friends. Bellissimo!

When drinking Italian, eat Italian, think rustic mushroom or truffle pasta dishes and for desert citrus sorbet. RRP $22.99

Pasqua 11 Minutes Rosé 2023

Founded in 1925 Italian winemakers Pasqua are on the eve of century in winemaking. The company remains family owned with each generation continuing the legacy. This rosé is disrupting the game as it is made in a style associated with French rosé, with the Italian grape corvina.

The name “11 minutes” stems from the duration of skin contact. Wine’s colour comes from grape skins, so the length of time that skins are in contact with the juice dictates the depth of colour. 11 minutes is brief, so if you assume this wine is light coloured, you would be correct. The palest blush adorns this rosé which has delicate red fruit and floral aromas. The palate is elegant and long with the slightest hint of spice. Stunning.

Serve chilled but not too cold to protect the delicate flavours within. The best match for this one, is friends and laughter at the end of a hot day, add a cheese board and salty nibbles for the perfect summer experience. RRP $31.99