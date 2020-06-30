Turn your Christmas Baking into Gifts with these gorgeous Gingerbread Reindeer Cookies with Westgold Butter

Brad and Laura from The Hits have re-created these gorgeous Gingerbread Reindeer Cookies with Westgold Butter.

The Hits radio hosts Brad Watson and Laura McGoldrick are the first to confess to limited skills in the kitchen – but the duo is putting their baking skills to the test, whipping up some adorable festive biscuits with the help of Westgold.

Gingerbread Reindeer cookies. Photo / Supplied.

Westgold Butter is made using the Fritz Churn method – a traditional cream-churning process similar to the hand-operated barrel churns dating back hundreds of years. It’s this time-honoured method that gives Westgold Butter its creamy texture. Dating back to 1893, when cream was delivered by horse and cart, it seems fitting to use Westgold in these classic cookies the kids will remember for years to come.

This recipe makes about 10-12 cookies, so we recommend doubling it, so you can give some away and eat some yourself! Because of the digestive care qualities of ginger, they’re perfect to enjoy with a cup of tea once the Christmas Day festivities have quietened down. They also make gorgeous gifts – simply wrap a few in a dainty ribboned bag, or leave a handful out for Santa.

For a simple festive hack, create a Christmas reindeer by turning your gingerbread man cookie cutter upside down before pressing them into shape.

Gingerbread Reindeer Cookies

Ingredients

Cookies:

115g Westgold Butter

230g brown sugar

2 tbsp golden syrup

1 egg

2c flour

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp ginger









Icing:

1 egg white

2 tsp water

2 c icing sugar

Few drops caramel colouring

Method:

Cookies:

Preheat oven to 150 oC. Using an electric mixer, cream butter, sugar and golden syrup. Add the egg and beat again. Add dry ingredients and mix until a soft dough. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate 20 minutes. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface and cut out desired shapes. Place onto baking paper and cook 15-20 minutes until golden and crisp. Leave to cool.

Icing:

Mix the egg white and water together in a bowl. Add three-quarters of the icing sugar (hold a little back to see how the consistency is) and stir with a fork. Add a few drops of colouring. Whisk with an electric beater for 30 seconds to make a thick and creamy looking icing. The icing needs to be the right consistency to hold on the biscuit and not run off, but not so thick as to not flatten smoothly. The best way to test the consistency is to spoon a circle of icing onto a spare biscuit (or bought biscuit) and leave it for a few minutes to see whether it stays or runs. Adjust the consistency by adding a few drops of water or adding a little more icing sugar. Spoon the icing into a piping bag and pipe on the face outline. Add the M&M nose before the icing sets. Use melted chocolate to pipe on the eyes, ears and antlers. Leave to set. Any leftover icing will keep in an airtight container in the fridge.