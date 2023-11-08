This Sunny Champagne Pop-Up Bar Is Taking Over Auckland’s Premier Department Store This November

Embark on a solar voyage with Veuve Clicquot’s limited-edition Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ capsule collection.

It’s the iconic champagne box which has captured hearts and imaginations since its inception in 2016 — the emblematic marker personalised with a destination special to the recipient. Now, Maison Veuve Clicquot has reimagined its Arrow box in sunrise-inspired shades as part of its limited-edition Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ capsule collection.

Inviting champagne lovers to embark on a solar voyage to discover the world’s most stunning sunrises, each Arrow box is bedecked in vibrant, iridescent shades, a sunny addition to any summer soiree or to delight a loved one with come Christmas Day.

Inside, discover a bottle of Yellow Label Brut in either a blue, green and orange Arrow tin or a bottle of Rosé Brut cuvee inside the pink Arrow tin. Exclusively brand new colours to the Veuve Clicquot Arrow range for you to collect.

To mark the occasion, Veuve Clicquot has collaborated with Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street store in Auckland for the Veuve Clicquot Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ champagne pop-up bar, which is set to transform the premier shopping destination with powerful shades of dawn from Monday 6 November.

Expect to see all four sunshine shades from the Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ capsule collection line the shelves and select your favourite Arrow to be personalised with the destination which inspires you. Each box is marked with the number of kilometres that destination is from the historic cellars of Veuve Clicquot in Reims, France, where its iconic Yellow Label Brut hails from.

If you’re feeling generous, consider sharing this special gift with a loved one, and personalising their Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ with a location that’s significant to them.

Acting as a modern reinterpretation of road signs, the Clicquot Arrow has been a pinnacle of design and innovation since its first release seven years ago. Journey across the globe to your special destination – from Auckland, New Zealand, to Anchorage, Alaska.

The Veuve Clicquot Arrow 'Follow Your Sun' champagne pop-up bar serves double duty, acting as an anniversary celebration, too.

The launch coincides with the champagne Maison’s 250-year anniversary and invites champagne lovers to raise a glass to a quarter-century of creativity and sustainability.

Its winemaking credentials are nothing short of impressive – delivering a legacy which began in 1772. Pioneered by the visionary Madame Clicquot, the champagne Maison has cemented its reputation as an exceptional wine producer, crafting its signature blends from one of the most expansive wineries in the Champagne region.

It’s a momentous milestone, no less, one which is perfectly paired with a flute of the Maison’s Yellow Label Brut or Rosé Brut cuvee.

Echoing the style and signature of the Maison, Yellow Label Brut is crafted from grapes from up to 60 Crus, which lend the champagne its structure, elegance and body, while its long ageing process (a minimum of three years) lends a certain silkiness to its palate. The perfectly balanced blends boasts fruity aromas of peach, Mirabelle plum and pear, alongside notes of vanilla and toasty brioche.

Equally as lively is the Rosé Brut cuvee, which is based on Yellow Label’s traditional blend before still red wine is added, providing an additional hint of fruitiness and flavour. Full bodied with intense flavours, this champagne highlights juicy ripe strawberries and cherries, and seeks to capture the audacity of Madame Clicquot herself.

The Veuve Clicquot Arrow ‘Follow Your Sun’ pop up is available until sell-out at Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street.

Visit Smith & Caughey’s Queen Street, 253/261 Queen Street, Auckland CBD.