This Serum Sells Every 6.8 Seconds Around the World. Are You Ready to Transform Your Skin?

Experience more radiant skin in three days, no matter your age, ethnicity or skin type.

In the realm of skincare, where countless products vie for attention, there are certain gems that shine bright and become cult favourites. Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III is undoubtedly one such gem, with its scientifically advanced formula focusing on inner beauty circulation to improve the appearance of skin from the outside in. Having garnered over 200 awards globally for its innovative formulation and transformative benefits, this skincare elixir has captured the hearts of beauty enthusiasts worldwide, promising visible skin benefits in just three days.

Visibly Transforming

The transformative effects of Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III are hard to ignore, with clinical trials revealing participants experienced more radiant skin in three days, firmer, more resilient skin after four weeks and a visible reduction in wrinkles after reaching the bottom of their first bottle. Focusing on harnessing the power of our own circulation, and building upon the skin’s unique defense mechanisms, this serum has been formulated to suit all skin types with a commitment to championing healthy, vibrant skin regardless of ethnicity, gender, age or living environment.

Photo / Supplied

When science meets nature

At the core of Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III lies a groundbreaking formula that sets it apart from other skincare products. Shiseido’s cutting-edge research on the skin’s immune system led to the discovery of ImuGenerationRED Technology™. This technology works to enhance the fundamental flow of the body’s inner defenses and is combined with efficacious botanical extracts including heart leaf and fermented roselle extracts, harnessed for their radiance boosting properties. By bolstering the skin’s immunity, Ultimune helps protect against environmental aggressors and stressors that can lead to premature ageing and dullness.

Unleashing the power within

One of the unique features of Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III is its ability to enhance the efficacy of subsequent skincare products. Acting as a pre-treatment, this concentrate prepares the skin by strengthening its barrier function and optimising receptivity to other skincare ingredients. By maximising the absorption and benefits of your favourite serums, moisturisers, and creams, Ultimune supercharges your skincare routine, ensuring every product works harder and smarter for you.

A ritual of self-care

Beyond its remarkable skincare benefits, using Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III can become a soothing and rejuvenating ritual in your daily self-care routine. The subtle yet delightful green floral fragrance promotes a sense of relaxation and refreshing energy, making it equally beneficial on the senses both morning and night. When applied using gentle massage techniques too, you’ll naturally encourage lymphatic drainage and stimulate blood circulation, promoting a healthy and youthful glow.

The visible transformation and enhanced efficacy of Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III makes it an indispensable addition to any skincare routine. Embrace the power of Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate III and embark on a journey towards radiant, resilient, and healthy skin.