This New Zealand Natural Skincare Brand Is Your New Secret Weapon For Nourished & Hydrated Skin

We’ve uncovered the local skincare brand that deserves a spot in your bathroom cupboard

When shopping for skincare, there are a few mental checklists to consider before you add it to your cart.

Does it align with your personal values? Is it 100 per cent New Zealand owned and operated? Harness a combination of natural and science-backed ingredients? Restore radiance and support skin health? And all without breaking the bank?

One skincare range which ticks all these boxes is Kanapa, which is loaded with antioxidants to deeply nourish and care for skin.

Kanapa is an advanced skincare range that harnesses the best of green science in all 16 of its products, which are geared towards both men and women.

The brand’s secret weapon? The Kanapa blend – an exclusive, scientifically formulated blend of plant-based actives that are brimming with antioxidants.

The creation of this proprietary blend has proved to be a gamechanger for the skincare range. While each individual ingredient boasts a laundry list of skincare benefits, when combined, their efficacy is supercharged, gleaning a visible difference to the appearance of skin.*

“The Kanapa blend is clinically proven to reduce the signs of ageing,” says Kate Howard, CEO of Kanapa’s parent company, Xtendlife. She adds that an independent clinical trial found that both men and women observed a significant reduction in wrinkle count, volume, area, depth and length across a six-week period.*

Eight powerhouse actives comprise the Kanapa blend, the most impressive of which is astaxanthin. This powerful antioxidant is derived from marine algae and helps to fend off oxidative stress by neutralising the effects of harmful free radicals. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

More than this, it stimulates collagen production to leave skin appearing plump and radiant, while its anti-inflammatory properties minimise pigmentation, rosacea, redness and irritation.

Alongside astaxanthin, New Zealand native harakeke oil boosts hydration, and speeds up skin cell turnover, while its antioxidant nature helps to block free radical damage.

Unique to New Zealand, mamaku fern has been used by Māori for centuries for its healing, rejuvenating properties, and here it offers skin deep hydration while preventing the visible signs of ageing.

Moringa oil has been revered for its regenerative properties since ancient Egypt. It supports healthy skin by rebuilding proteins such as collagen and elastin, while minimising redness and preventing breakouts.

Together, these skin heroes achieve the Kanapa effect: helping minimise wrinkles, reducing rosacea and redness, improving skin texture, reducing imperfections, improving the skin’s ability to retain moisture and revealing more youthful-looking skin.

While it boasts anti-ageing benefits, yes, Howard says Kanapa is more than just an anti-ageing range.

“It’s all-round skincare that anyone can use. It’s about providing everybody the ability to feel that glow, at an affordable price,” she says.

Unlike other skincare ranges, which focus on the superficial layers of the skin, Kanapa goes deeper by delivering nutrients to where they’re needed most – from the outermost layer of the skin (or in science speak, the stratum corneum) to the hypodermis which governs skin circulation.

It points to the wider skincare movement about the importance of barrier support or repair, whereby a healthy, robust skin barrier is better equipped to deal with environmental aggressors like UV rays or pollution. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

While 16 skincare products might sound like a lot, Howard maintains that you don’t need to invest in all of them to maintain healthy skin and delay the signs of ageing. Nor do you need to switch up products depending on your skin type.

“Whether you’re oily, normal or dry, the Kanapa blend is all that you need – it caters to all of those skin types,” she says.

“You don’t need different versions of the same product for the different skin types.”

Kanapa’s suite of skincare runs the gamut from a soothing eye contour cream through to an ultra-light day and night cream, products which can be easily slotted into any skincare regime.

Viva loves the Nourishing Facial Oil, a rich and hydrating oil which is brimming with antioxidants and nutrients to repair skin cells and tackle the visible signs of ageing, and the Restorative Night Cream, which is said to regenerate skin while you sleep thanks to its blend of plant actives and essential fatty acids.

Four products geared towards men also join the line-up, with a Revitalizing Exfoliating Scrub, Hydrating Facial Fluid, Soothing Eye Contour Cream and Replenishing Body Lotion designed to hydrate skin and reveal real, visible results.

“Men should also be able to look after their skin, so we’re excited to have created a range that is suitable for men as well,” Howard says, adding that one of Kanapa’s best-sellers is the Men’s Facial Fluid, a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser which helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Looking ahead to 2025, Howard says the brand has grand plans to combine SPF with Kanapa – something that has been long-requested by Kanapa loyalists.

“The growing awareness of the effects of sun on skin has seen our customers ask for an SPF. We’re investigating how we can incorporate that into our product line so we can create a complete regime,” Howard says.

• Kanapa’s selection of cruelty-free, paraben-free, no-nasties skincare is priced from $17 and is available from Kanapa.nz