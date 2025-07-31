This month-long winter celebration is a fusion of heat, light, food and movement in Auckland’s most iconic waterfront precinct

Few hotspots capture the energy and essence of Auckland’s vibrant CBD quite like Viaduct Harbour.

Promising panoramic views of the Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf, and flanked by an eclectic fusion of elevated dining and lively bars, the premier waterfront precinct remains a firm favourite for locals and the well-travelled alike.

While Viaduct Harbour comes alive in the summertime - with its many al fresco dining spots, rooftop bars and sprawling courtyards in which to imbibe - this August the thriving hospitality district transforms into the city’s ultimate winter destination with By The Fire.

Borrowing inspiration from the elemental power of fire and the warmth, ritual and connection it brings with it, By The Fire is a lively month-long celebration of winter warmth through its series of curated art, wellness and hospitality experiences.

A bold celebration of the last month in winter before spring’s timely return, By The Fire is Viaduct Harbour’s invitation to embrace the season with immersive light installations by renowned light artist Angus Muir, flame-licked menus, outdoor movement rituals in collaboration with yoga and pilates studio SALA, spiced cocktails, and warming spa and winter stay-cay escapes.

Whether you’re seeking a cosy nook in which to unwind with a glass of something smoky after a long day’s work, dreaming of warming winter yoga and pilates class by the waterfront to help shake off seasonal stagnation, or a desire to lose yourself to a mind-bending art installation, By The Fire has something sure to ignite joy in everyone.

Curious? Discover four reasons to cosy up to Viaduct Harbour’s By The Fire in August.

1. Spark joy at Angus Muir’s immersive light installation

Revered lighting designer and artist Angus Muir is set to illuminate Viaduct Harbour from August 1-31 with a light installation that transforms the precinct into a glowing, fire-lit escape.

Wander the waterfront as you discover Angus' warm, immersive lighting that weaves around the Viaduct Harbour promenade, channelling the warmth and aura of sitting fireside.

As you move your way past restaurants and eateries, be awed by the unmissable highlight sitting proudly in the middle of Market Square.

The hero installation? A sculptural bonfire featuring ambient light and drifting smoke to capture the essence of a roaring open fire.

Take a moment to soak up the soothing sounds of a crackling fire as you gather around the log seating for cosy conversation or quiet appreciation.

2. Find your energy at the free SALA x Viaduct Harbour outdoor movement series

From Ponsonby to the waterfront, mindful movement studio SALA is bringing its signature vibe to Market Square with a series of complimentary classes every Saturday in August.

A picturesque setting in which to workout, take your pick of classes sure to warm you from the inside out as you work out overlooking the water. Reconnect both body and mind with a dynamic yoga flow, sweat it out with a run club session, or get bendy with HIIT Pilates. Yoga and Pilates lovers will receive a complimentary gift bag from Viaduct Harbour full of warming wellness goodies, while running enthusiasts can finish off their sessions with a free wellness drink at The Pantry at Park Hyatt.

SALA x Viaduct Harbour: Free outdoor wellness sessions

Every class kicks off at 8am in Market Square on Saturday mornings throughout August. Spaces are limited, so head to SALA’s website now to book your spot on the mat before you miss out. See Sala.studio/book.

The SALA x Viaduct Harbour outdoor movement schedule is as follows:

Saturday 2 August – HIIT Pilates

Saturday 9 August – Run Club

Saturday 16 August – Dynamic Yoga

Saturday 23 August – Run Club

Saturday 30 August – Dynamic Yoga

3. Indulge in flame-inspired cuisine at the Hello Beasty Food Cart

Situated in the beating heart of Viaduct Harbour’s Market Square is Hello Beasty, a neon-lit eatery which specialises in the rich fusion of contemporary New Zealand cuisine with influences borrowed from Japan, Korea and China.

Throughout August, expect to see the cult status eatery reimagined into a bold new food cart experience, sure to deliver its signature sizzle to the Square. It’s street food like you’ve never seen before - watch head chef Stuart Rogan and his team as they fire up their hibachi grill, serving chicken skewers and fresh prawns charred to perfection.

Cosy up next to the Angus Muir bonfire installation with that bold Beasty flavour from 4pm-7pm on Friday 15th, Saturday 16th, Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd August.

But Hello Beasty isn’t the only restaurant turning up the heat for By The Fire - expect to see flame-kissed menus, spiced cocktails and warming spa offers elsewhere across the precinct. From flame-grilled mains to smoky cocktails, each dish and signature drink embraces fire, smoke and char - a tantalising celebration of the warming flavours of the winter season.

4. Savour flame-kissed menus and cocktails

Esther at QT Auckland

Quick-fire Lunch - Enjoy a Mediterranean affair of flame-grilled meats, ember-charred vegetables, and smoke-infused flavours. Available Wednesday to Friday, 12–3pm.

Flame-seared Dinner - Led by Chef Sean Connolly and Executive Chef James Laird, experience the art of the grill with flame-seared cuts and a cherry galette, paired with bold, smoky reds that echo the heat of the coals. Available Tuesdays from 5:30pm.

Frida Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar

Turn up the heat with a Flama, a smoky mezcal cocktail with a fiery twist, and the sizzling Fajita de Pollo - a Tex-Mex classic served straight from the grill.

Amaretto Sour and Capesante Inferno from Portofino

Grape & Olive at Sofitel Viaduct Harbour

Grape & Olive are bringing a month-long spicy cocktail challenge with a limited-edition drink each week. Guests who complete the challenge will receive a $50 bar tab.

La Marée Restaurant at Sofitel Viaduct Harbour

La Marée is launching two standout offerings: the Hawke’s Bay Seared Lamb Rump and Mango on Fire, a bold dessert that pairs tropical sweetness with a kick of red chilli.

Bivacco

Bivacco is bringing a winter fire cocktail to the menu that explores the dichotomy of warmth and freshness, spiced rum and port are blended with chilli and citrus notes for a bold, layered drink to enjoy by the fire.

Portofino, Viaduct Harbour

Bringing Italian flair to the winter realm, Portofino is offering the Amaretto Sour, a fiery blend of sweet almond liqueur and citrus, alongside Capesante Gratinate Inferno, a bold dish of pan-seared scallops finished with torched crema, parmigiano, and chilli flakes.

Sofitel Viaduct Harbour warming spa ritual

Step out of the cold and into the calm of a winter-ready treatment from Sofitel Spa with their Hot Stone Winter Reset ($135). This 45-minute massage uses volcanic basalt stones in flowing strokes, perfect for melting away tension and embracing the slower pace of the season.

QT Auckland revitalising stay-cay and wellness package

Check in and check out with QT Auckland’s Nama-stay package designed to align chakras and revitalise the soul. Experience a warm cocoon of calm while indulging in a soul-soothing winter stay-cay at QT Auckland. The package includes either a half-hour treatment for two or a one-hour treatment for one by Spa Nomad, all enjoyed without leaving the room.