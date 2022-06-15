This Bold New Perfume Is Sure To Become The Signature Scent For The Free Spirits Among Us

Princess Diana. Michelle Obama. Lena Dunham. Madonna. Justine Bateman.

Resilient, rebellious and above all else – free-spirited. These fierce women have carved out a unique place in history for their ability to zig where others zag, and now a new fragrance which captures this attitude has stepped boldly onto our radars.

The new Coach Wild Rose builds on the global fashion and beauty Maison's 81-year history with the introduction of its daring-yet-delicate new scent – one which serves to encapsulate the free-spirited beauty of a meadow of wildflowers.

More than this, Wild Rose channels the nostalgia of the 1970s and is reminiscent of Coach’s signature prairie-inspired, free-spirited floral prints.

Pretty yet powerful, few scents have managed to captivate us quite as much as Coach’s latest offering

So, what exactly does a free-spirit smell like?

According to Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, the scent: “captures the free-spirited attitude of Coach. Bold and sensual, it evokes the untamed beauty of wildflowers and a feeling of possibility.”

Masterfully blended by renowned perfumer Marie Salamagne, the scent opens with juicy, sparkling redcurrant and spicy bergamot, making way for a meadow of delicate wild rose and jasmine sambac at its heart, while warm and woodsy crystal moss and dusty ambroxan (which shares similar properties to ambergris) come to the fore in the dry-down.

Photo / Supplied.

A chic addition to any bathroom vanity, the ombré burgundy bottle is bedecked with a matching burgundy hangtag and C-shaped charm, while the turn lock spray cap acts as a nod to the brand’s iconic bag closure that has featured in its collections for decades. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Fronted by American model, snowboarder and animal activist Lexi Boling, the campaign is set in a sprawling meadow of wildflowers during a sunlit afternoon (and yes, it’s just as dreamy as it sounds).

Despite the cooler weather, it’s scenes like these that have us eagerly awaiting summer’s return – capturing the essence of a romantic, balmy night.

Dreamed up by Coach collaborator and fashion photographer Steven Meisel, every image is a juxtaposition of a devil-may-care attitude balanced out by the romanticism of sensual florals.

Scent always serves up a unique fragrance profile depending on the person’s skin, so be sure to head into your favourite department store or Life Pharmacy to discover the Coach Wild Rose magic for yourself.