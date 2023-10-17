These Innovative, Elegant Surfaces Will Elevate Your Home

Cosentino unveils two stylish new collections, just in time for summer.

A name familiar to those in the know about all things architecture and interior design, illustrious Spanish company Cosentino produces some of the most innovative, elegant materials in the world.

Its inspiring range is available in New Zealand, and well-positioned for our nation’s love for renovation and reviving our homes, as tastes and trends change, and technology evolves. Cosentino specialises in categories that are prioritised by local tastemakers — sleek kitchen bench tops, utility-focused wet areas, and of course, the outdoor spaces that we love so much — and all share a focus on sustainability and modernity, with a nod to tradition.

With that in mind, it’s timely for the company to launch two new collections of sophisticated design solutions. These additions are an expansion (the first in two years) of its Silestone portfolio — a surface material that’s impressively resilient, with almost zero porosity, and resistant to moisture, stains, acids and scratches. Not only robust, its design approach is rigorous too, with myriad benefits both visual and practical to bring to the home.

Silestone’s ‘Le Chic’ collection presents an intersection of fashion and design, calibrated for the stylish home, and inspired by historic French architecture and Victorian aesthetics — think metallic accents, expressive veining, and rich hues. ‘Parisian Bleu’ draws from antiquity stonework and is riven with ochre tones, while ‘Versailles Ivory’ offers a luminous golden-flecked white. Meanwhile, the evocatively titled, volcanic-inspired ‘Bohemian Flame’ incorporates “subtle sinuous veins” with coppery inlays. This imperial, elegant range is sure to add some grandeur to your interior.

On the more modern front, the ‘Urban Crush’ collection draws its inspiration from industrial design and bustling metropolises, with handsome textures calling to mind concrete, limestone and other building classics. There’s the raw character of ‘Concrete Pulse’, the rich sandstone of ‘Brass Relish’ and the striking ‘Cinder Craze’ that would add richness and weight to any space.

To perfect aesthetics to this level requires a fusion of design and technology, and the collection shows an evolution of Cosentino’s manufacturing nous. Both ranges present a new chapter for Cosentino’s environmentally minded production ethos. Manufactured using patented HybriQ+ technology and made from 20 per cent recycled raw materials, their production utilises 99 per cent reused water, and uses 100 per cent renewable energy. It’s inspiring indeed, and the peace of mind of knowing the surfaces in your home were mindfully made only adds to the sense of calm that sophisticated, elegant materials like this bring to a space.

Cosentino's new offering goes beyond surface appeal, poised to truly elevate your home.