There Are 17 Years Of Research Behind Lancome's Latest Serum

Chances are most of us are familiar with the benefits of microorganisms in our gut — but it turns out this powerful collective is also a crucial part of the skin, which ultimately influences its overall health and appearance.

Now Lancôme is actively targeting the skin microbiome with its new Advanced Génifique range. The renowned Parisian brand has spent 17 years researching its latest serum, Advanced Génifique Concentrate 50ml, $203, which has been proven to support the skin's microbiome.

Just as the gut is home to millions of bacteria, the skin’s microorganisms act like an invisible force field, protecting us from aggressors. The microbiome is one of four levels that makes up the skin barrier (besides the physical, biochemical and immune barriers) and it holds the key to stronger, healthier looking and feeling skin, and helping protect against external aggressors.

Despite these important functions, the skin microbiome is vulnerable to both internal and external challenges — everything from age to diet, medication, stress, seasonal changes, pollution, UV light, travelling and harsh skin routines. Each of these factors can disrupt the equilibrium and diversity of the microbiome’s “ecosystem”, leading to an imbalance and even premature signs of ageing. Then there’s the added irritation of daily mask-wearing, which only adds to the disruption in our skin’s harmony and ecosystem.

Just as many of us consume nutritious pre and probiotics to feed and nourish our gut, we also have the ability to influence the health of the microbiome on our skin — specifically, by supporting and strengthening it.

Advanced Génifique features a host of powerful ingredients that work to support the strength and balance of your skin microbiome. This includes three prebiotic fractions, which provide a source of nutrients for microorganisms, stimulating beneficial bacteria growth to help contain the growth of harmful bacteria. It also has four probiotic fractions, generated to help optimise the skin environment, plus hyaluronic acid to plump and smooth and vitamin CG (a vitamin C derivative) to improve skin tone and radiance.

Lancome Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Eye and Lash Serum. Photo / Supplied

The microbiome also has an important role to play around our eyes — something we often don’t notice is out of balance until we suffer from dryness, dark circles or fine lines. Because the skin in this area is three times thinner than the rest of the face, it is less protected as its barrier function can be weaker. And because we blink around 10,000 times a day, engaging 22 different muscles, the eye contour area is subject to continuous activity.

Then there are the other damaging factors that are part of life, from lack of sleep to pollution and dry weather, all of which can weaken the skin moisture barrier further, causing dehydration and leading to fine lines. The eye contour is also susceptible to weakening, as here the cell turnover is slower and there are less sebaceous glands.

The Advanced Génifique Yeux Eye Cream helps support the strength of your skin moisture barrier, including the appearance of dark circles, which crop up for a number of reasons (not just a lack of sleep!), such as vascular factors, hyperpigmentation and volume loss.

Lancome Advanced Génifique Yeux Eye Cream. Photo / Supplied

It contains millions of pre and probiotic fractions which, together with buckwheat seed extract and hyaluronic acid, which helps to smooth skin, while chlorella vulgaris extract can help visibly reduce a violet skin tone. Finally, vitamin CG helps brighten and support an even appearance of the skin. After seven days, women reported the eye contour as firmer, smoother, more radiant, with a reduction in the appearance of dark circles.

Meanwhile, Lancôme’s powerful new Advanced Génifique Light Pearl Eye and Lash Serum contains seven pre and probiotic fractions that work to support the skin microbiome and the eye contour moisture barrier, and can help create a smoother appearance. It also contains caffeine extract, which can support a reduction in the appearance of puffiness, and arginine which helps fortify lashes.

The serum is delivered to the skin around the eye via the (literally) coolest feature, a stainless-steel cryo-pearl applicator that has an instant -3 degree temperature lowering effect as it’s massaged over the eye area. Cool stuff indeed.