The Ultimate Winter Wardrobe: Smart, Stylish Picks From Farmers’ New Collection

From classic outerwear to heritage prints and versatile denim, navigate the season with style advice from an expert buyer.

If you’re anything like us, you secretly love the impending winter. What better excuse to invest in luxurious new pieces that make you feel warm, comfortable and polished? Farmers’ new winter collection has a wide assortment of essentials, trending looks and statement pieces, from stylish puffers for extra-chilly mornings to cheerful knitwear for dull grey days and traditionally inspired coats to take you from the workday into the evening.

Invest in classic styling

Whether it’s a coat, a blazer, or the piece-of-the-moment “shacket”, you can’t go wrong with classic pieces to look and feel pulled together. Farmers’ new-season coats are made for throwing on over virtually everything, with their long classically tailored design, and on-trend double-breasted style. Plus, they aren’t so heavy you can’t layer underneath them.

“They’re very versatile,” says a senior buyer from Farmers. “They’re lined but they’re quite lightweight and they provide warmth. It means that in the weekend you can wear them with a pair of jeans or your leggings, plus sneakers and a cap. Or to work, you can wear them with your knitwear and a dress. There’s a real shift to dressing up again.”

Meanwhile, the popular shacket style (a cross between a shirt and a jacket) is infinitely easy to wear, unbuttoned over a t-shirt, sweatshirt or hoodie, the ultimate in luxurious street style.

“These come in a check style so they’re a bit more casual and fun, but they also feel quite luxe,” says Farmers’ senior fashion buyer.

Whistle double-breasted coat in pink check. Photo / Supplied

Go neutral with camels

Every wardrobe deserves a camel coat, in the flattering natural hue that never goes out of style. The shade of camel we see in the southern hemisphere is quite different to what we might see in Europe, with Farmers' camel pieces tending to be a little cooler in tone, with less of a yellow base, to suit our skin tones, and the natural light.

“A good way of wearing camel is to pair it with black, ivory-white or cream underneath,” says a Farmers’ style expert. “This lifts it and freshens it up, which makes it easier for people to wear.”

Whistle crombie coat in camel. Photo / Supplied

Try a heritage print

From tartan knitwear to check coats (including a fantastic print in a flattering pink tone), there’s nothing like sporting a heritage print for timeless style cred — and with the King’s Coronation fresh in our minds, it couldn’t be more timely. Both Farmers’ women’s and menswear feature these classic European styles, in an assortment of houndstooth, checks, plaids and ginghams, throughout everything from shackets to blazers, coats, tops and pants.

“Again, it’s all about that classic styling,” says Farmers’ style expert. “These are tried and true prints, colours and designs that have long been popular. Now we’re seeing them reinvented.”

Jigsaw big check sweater. Photo / Supplied

Choose a pop of colour

It’s virtually impossible to feel gloomy on a dull winter’s day when stepping out in cosy knitwear in a statement hue. This season is a chance to embrace mood-enhancing colour in all its glory, from hot pink through to lime green, magenta and tangerine.

“They’re fun, bright colours that give you a bit of a lift in the winter,” says Farmers’ senior buyer. “We all need it when it’s grey outside. They’re also nice and warm and snuggly.”

Mineral candy sweater. Photo / Supplied

Dare to do denim

When it comes to the classics, denim has always reigned supreme — and this season is seeing a denim resurgence. Farmers’ new collection features denim across everything from blazers to shackets and coats. Meanwhile, the ever-popular wide-legged jean in a high-waisted style is another key look for the season, along with great denim dresses, and offers a touch of utilitarian style to see you through winter and into spring. “You can totally transform a look and make it more casual with denim,” says Farmers’ senior buyer.

Denim Republic double denim look. Photo / Supplied

Snuggle up in merino

When it comes to wool, merino has many wonderful properties: it’s infinitely soft, warm and breathable, not to mention easy to care for. It also possesses unique wicking properties so it can draw out moisture, while being comfortable enough to wear against skin (no more prickly neck, in other words!) The 100 per cent merino used in Farmers’ new collection – across both women’s and menswear — is a blend of New Zealand and Australian wool. “You can wear merino all-year round,” says a Farmers’ style expert. “It’s luxurious yet understated.”

North South polo collared jumper. Photo / Supplied